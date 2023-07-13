BBN’s Chichi, Niyi Johnson, Others React As Seyi Edun Steps Out In 2-piece Outfit

Popular actress, entrepreneur, and filmmaker, Seyi Edun has just thrilled fans and colleagues with her new look as she steps out in a 2-piece outfit. The actress who gave birth a few months ago is fit and strong to go out and have fun. In a video, she was spotted showing off her outfit and sneakers as she steps out in style.

Seyi called herself “IDAN’ and dropped love emojis. Fans and celebrities couldn’t help but gush over her beauty as they admired her. BBN’s Chichi dropped love emojis and said she’s too beautiful.

Niyi Johnson, Her husband, a popular actor in Nollywood showered praise on her.

Other celebrities like Lizzy Anjorin, Ayobami Oyita, Hadiza Abubakar, and Glee of Life dropped love and fire emojis.

A fan said, “When you are big you are big. The mother of twins with the sauce”.

Seyi Edun is one of the happening actresses in the Yoruba movie industry.

EssienAkpan (

)