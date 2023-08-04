ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBN:I’ve Had Everything I Want In This Life, I Won BBN & Had S€x With The Biggest Celeb”Ike To Mercy

One of the contestants of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Ike Onyema, has told his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Eke, some of the things he has managed to achieve in his life. He was seen having a conversation with Mercy Eke in the house, where he told her that he had everything he wanted in his life.

He disclosed that he came back to Nigeria to win the Big Brother Naija reality TV show and also had the opportunity to sl€ep with someone he refers to as the biggest celeb.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “I’ve had everything I want in this life, I won BBN and had s€x with the biggest celeb.”

Since winning the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, he has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, which has helped him achieve more fame in recent times.

