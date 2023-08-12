BBNALLSTARS: Frodd Announces The Birth Of His First Child To The Housemates

Frodd has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he announces the news of his childbirth to the HouseMates, news reached him in the Big Brother’s House ghat his wife, Chioma has given birth to a bouncing baby girl, and this made Frodd really happy and excited, as he was still crying during his diary session days ago, telling Big Brother of how he misses his wife, and this week is her delivery week.

The HouseMates were so happy and excited, and they composed a song for the new baby, several celebrities and public figures took to their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others to congratulate Frodd on this good news. Frodd was even contemplating on taking a voluntary exit for him to meet his wife outside, but we don’t know what will still happen. Frodd happens to want to fight for the 120 million, and he hopes he’s also going to win the money too.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

