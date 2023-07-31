BBNailjaAllStars: “Stop What You’re Doing Girl, This Your Strategy No Too Jig” – Sammie To Ilebaye

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Sammie has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he said that Ilebaye should stop what she’s doing in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, he said that this her strategy is not giving at all as it’s spoiling her game in the Big Brother’s House.

Sammie said that there’s disrespect back and forth, and that the real show starts when this Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show is over. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as alot of people agreed with what Sammie said, Ilebaye has been the most bullied and disrespected by several housemates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this is because Ilebaye has been giving them the opportunity to disrespect her without talking back at them or standing her ground in the Big Brother’s House that everyone is equal and they all came to play the same game.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms.

