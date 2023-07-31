ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNailjaAllStars: At This Point, Ilebaye Needs To Hold One Person And Fight To Death, Then Leave The House – Peace

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Peace Ogor has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she reacts to what’s happening in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as Peace Ogor said that at this point, Ilebaye needs to hold one person in the house and fight to death then leave the house because what’s happening is not even normal at all.

Ilebaye has been intimidated, disrespected, and bullied since she got into the Big Brother’s House, and the issue that caused controversial comments was when TolaniBaj sent Ilebaye out of room when she was with Neo Akpofure in bed, TolaniBaj told Ilebaye to get out of the room, as she’s just jumping from man to man, and she’s always looking for highlights in the Big Brother’s House.

TolaniBaj told her to take her walk of shame, and insulted her, as she was going out of the room. This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

