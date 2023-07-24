#BBNAIJA:What Are You Doing Here, You Have Won Before – Cross Tells Whitemoney
Ebuka was seen inside the house, conversing with Big Brother in the diary room before the commencement of the show. Ebuka is still the host of BBNaija All stars reality show and he was live on the television screen welcoming housemates into Big Brother’s house.
Ebuka welcomed 20 housemates into Big Brother’s house and they are;
Alex
Seyi – Pepper Dem
Venita – Pepper dem
Ike – pepper dem
Ilebaye –
Cross –
Adekunle – Level up
Whitemoney – shine ya eyes
Mercy Eke – Pepper Dem
Tolani Baj – Lockdown
Pere – Shine ya eyes
Ceecee – Double wahala
Kiddwaya – Lockdown
Doyin – level up
Frodd – Pepper Dem
Princess – double wahala
Soma – see gobbe
Uriel – See gobbe
Angel – Shine ya eyes
Leo – Lockdown
When Ebuka welcomed winner of Shin ya eyes reality show, Whitemoney, his colleagues were happy to see him inside the house. Cross went to welcome him and he asked him what is he doing in Big Brother’s house because he has won Biggie’s money before. Whitemoney laughed over his question and they hugged each other.
Click here to watch the video clip.
Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.
Source: Sabiradio
Fashionistablog (
)