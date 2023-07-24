BBNAIJA:What Are You Doing Here, You Have Won Before – Cross Tells Whitemoney

Ebuka was seen inside the house, conversing with Big Brother in the diary room before the commencement of the show. Ebuka is still the host of BBNaija All stars reality show and he was live on the television screen welcoming housemates into Big Brother’s house.

Ebuka welcomed 20 housemates into Big Brother’s house and they are;

Alex

Seyi – Pepper Dem

Venita – Pepper dem

Ike – pepper dem

Ilebaye –

Cross –

Adekunle – Level up

Whitemoney – shine ya eyes

Mercy Eke – Pepper Dem

Tolani Baj – Lockdown

Pere – Shine ya eyes

Ceecee – Double wahala

Kiddwaya – Lockdown

Doyin – level up

Frodd – Pepper Dem

Princess – double wahala

Soma – see gobbe

Uriel – See gobbe

Angel – Shine ya eyes

Leo – Lockdown

When Ebuka welcomed winner of Shin ya eyes reality show, Whitemoney, his colleagues were happy to see him inside the house. Cross went to welcome him and he asked him what is he doing in Big Brother’s house because he has won Biggie’s money before. Whitemoney laughed over his question and they hugged each other.

