Bbnaija’s Nina Replies Fans Dragging Her For Undergoing Backside Surgery The Second Time

The former Big Brother reality show contestant, Chinonso Onyenobi better known as Nina Ivy has taken to her Instagram page to reply fans dragging her for undergoing backside surgery the second time.

Earlier today, Nina Ivy took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is undergoing backside surgery for the second time l, she revealed how excited she was and how she can’t wait to flaunt her new Body when she is done with the surgery. 

After Nina Ivy posted about her second time surgery,her fans started reacting to it, when Nina Ivy saw how her fans are reacting to it, She replied them and said they are dragging her because they cannot afford money for surgery. In her words she said, y’all just mad cause y’all. Can’t afford surgery.

Recall that in 2021, Nina Ivy did her first surgery and posted about it on her Instagram page. What are your thoughts on this?

