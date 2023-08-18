BBNaijaAllStars: “I hope you are not thinking I want a relationship” – Tolanibaj tells Prince

During the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Tolanibaj, one of the contestants, conveyed a message to her fellow participant Neo regarding her preferences. In a video circulating on social media, she expressed her desire for Neo not to engage in certain activities with a girl inside the BBN house while she’s present.

She stressed that witnessing such actions would provoke her, given her tendency to react strongly in such situations. Tolanibaj also made it clear to Neo that he should not expect any kind of romantic relationship from her, urging him to refrain from posing questions she lacks answers to.

In her own words from the video, Tolanibaj stated, “Whatever you want to do with a girl, don’t do it in my front, I will get angry. I hope you are not thinking I want a relationship.”

Watch the video here.

Tolanibaj’s visibility and popularity among her social media followers have significantly increased due to her active involvement in the BBN show, which has propelled her into a higher level of fame.

