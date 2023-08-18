ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaijaAllStars: “I hope you are not thinking I want a relationship” – Tolanibaj tells Prince

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

During the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Tolanibaj, one of the contestants, conveyed a message to her fellow participant Neo regarding her preferences. In a video circulating on social media, she expressed her desire for Neo not to engage in certain activities with a girl inside the BBN house while she’s present.

She stressed that witnessing such actions would provoke her, given her tendency to react strongly in such situations. Tolanibaj also made it clear to Neo that he should not expect any kind of romantic relationship from her, urging him to refrain from posing questions she lacks answers to.

In her own words from the video, Tolanibaj stated, “Whatever you want to do with a girl, don’t do it in my front, I will get angry. I hope you are not thinking I want a relationship.”

Watch the video here.

Tolanibaj’s visibility and popularity among her social media followers have significantly increased due to her active involvement in the BBN show, which has propelled her into a higher level of fame.

Annediwe (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Actress, Ini Edo Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself With Her Daughter Online

10 seconds ago

Reactions As Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter Shares New Lovely Photos On Her Instagram Handle.

27 mins ago

ChangeBoy Lay Rapper & Damz Team Up For New Song ‘Jolly’: Listen

53 mins ago

Kate Henshaw and others react to new photos of Toke Makinwa

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button