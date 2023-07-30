BBNaija: Uriel And Neo Share Their First Kiss Together

Yesterday, Big Brother instructed all housemates to get prepared for their first Saturday party and they were excited. Housemates were looking so snazzy in their outfits and they danced and drank to their satisfaction.

Uriel and Neo were seen conversing and then, they shared their first kiss together. After kissing, Uriel told Neo that she knows he’s attracted to her and she likes him as well. They both conversed and had some funny moments together.

If you can recall, Uriel told Big Brother in the diary room that she’s attracted to a particular housemate, but she doesn’t want to make a move yet because she’s older than him and it’s not right. Big brother told her to reveal the housemate to her, but she didn’t.

After the party, some housemates had a brief quarrel. Ilebaye had an intense argument with Neo, Venita and others in the house. Also, Mercy Eke wasn’t happy with what Ike said about her, and she confronted him. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

