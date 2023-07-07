BBNaija Star, Nina Ivy Undergoes Second Cosmetic Surgery To Enhance Her Backside

Big Brother Naija season 3 star, model and social media influencer, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, better known as Nina Ivy, has undergone her second cosmetic surgery to enhance her backside following her first surgery a few years back.

The Imo State born reality TV personality and proud mother revealed this on her Instagram story as she showed herself before the bbl procedure with her location in Miami, Florida. However, it happens that the surgery process has already been concluded as Nina hyped her new body in excitement while stating that she can’t wait to show it off.

Nina Ivy wrote: “This was in the morning before my bbl, this new body is bodying, can’t wait to show you guys. Like I’m screaming”

Nina initially underwent her first cosmetic surgery in 2021 in the same location; she took to her Instagram story on Sunday, 20th June where she shared a photo of herself with her surgeon.

