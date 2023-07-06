BBNaija Star, Maria Chike Benjamin Shares Beautiful Photos of her Baby bump and Partner.

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin has taken to social media to upload lovely pictures of her pregnancy and her current lover.

The businesswoman who uploaded such beautiful pictures through her official Instagram page, could be seen rocking a white outfit, as she displayed her baby bump while posing with her partner.

Maria Chike Benjamin went ahead to caption her post, “Amore” which literally means “love”.

Here is Maria Chike Benjamin’s post below;

Such beautiful pictures backed up with the caption have also generated lots of reactions on the social media platform, as many took to her comment section to compliment the brand influencer and her unborn child.

Maria Chike Benjamin is one among the many BBNaija reality stars that has been able to successfully establish herself as not only a brand influencer of many businesses, but also a TV host who has brought smiles to the faces of people.

Through her programme, “Healing with Maria” several people have been assisted financially over time.

