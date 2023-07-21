BBNaija Star, Ifu Ennada Shares Beautiful Photos of Herself on IG.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has taken to instagram to upload lovely pictures of her rocking a stunning outfit.

The businesswoman who shared such beautiful pictures through her official Instagram page, could be seen dressed in a sheer outfit, which she complimented with a stunning smile.

Ifu Ennada went ahead to disclose that she is going out for her last dinner before her birthday celebration, which is on the 23rd of this month.

Here is Ifu Ennada’s post below;

Such beautiful pictures backed up by the caption have also generated several reactions on the social media platform, as many took to her comment section to compliment her natural beauty and outfit.

Others went ahead to praise her with different names.

Recall that Ifu Ennada had few days ago, revealed that when a woman has her own money and pay her bills, she will not have time to be playing games with men and she will walk away from anything else than loyalty, respect and true love.

