BBNaija Star, Doyinsola Reveals why she is no Longer Impressed by People with Money and Power.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyinsola David has taken to social media to disclose her reason for not being fascinated by people that are financially stable and influential in the society, like she used to be before. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The social media personality who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram story, stated that she used to be impressed by people with money and power, but now the only thing that impresses her are people that are willing to help others when there is nothing in it for them.

Doyinsola David finally stated those are the kind of people that she wants to hire, partner with and generally surround herself with.

Doyinsola David wrote;

“I used to be impressed by people with money and power. Now the only thing that impresses me are people that are willing to help others when there’s nothing in it for them.

“Those are the people I want to hire, partner with and generally surround myself with.”

