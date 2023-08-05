ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija star Asogwa Alexandra spikes reactions as she shares new sultry photos on Instagram

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Barely an hour ago, Nigerian reality TV star Asogwa Alexandra also known by her IG name Alex Unusual stirs reactions as she shares new beautiful photos of herself on Instagram. Below are some of the photos Asogwa Alexandra shared on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Asogwa Alexandra who’s one of the contestant in BBNaija show 2023 is a gorgeous Nigerian reality TV star, film maker, creative director, writer, model and brand influencer influencer. Currently on Instagram, she’s as well one of the social media personality that is thrilling fans. Asogwa Alexandra always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and her cheerful way of interacting with fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 3.3 million Instagram users.

Regardlessly numerous reactions were triggered by fans in the comment section. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below is a screenshot showing fans reactions on Asogwa Alexandra’s post on Instagram.

Acredited Instagram Screenshot Photo

DannyEvolution (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actress, Shola Subair Stirs Reactions With New Stunning Picture Of Herself Shares On IG

2 mins ago

Charles Okocha Shares Photos Of Himself From A Movie Set.

27 mins ago

Actor, Jigan Babaoja Celebrates His Beautiful Darling Wife On Her Birthday Online

51 mins ago

Check Out Reactions To A Photo Of Justin Bieber Undergoing Boxing Training

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button