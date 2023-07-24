BBNaija Star Angel smith Stirs Reactions With New Sexy Photos Of Herself In See Through Outfit

Angel Agnes Smith popularly known as angeljbsmith BBNaija Star, has thrilled many on Instagram as she shares new lovely photos of herself. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a lovely and nice looking red gown outfit which made her appear awesome and at the same time sexy. She applied neatly done make up and was seen on silver colored accessories and black colored heels.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to caption them as she said, “Archangels, heard y’all were looking for me? Biggie’s baby is back in the house. Bringing more fun, more laughter and more drama. Let’s do this once again.”

Many fans, on seeing these photos, reacted as they couldn’t hold back their nerves. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Angeljbsmith, ever since her rise to stardom has been making waves as her fan base on Instagram increases on a daily base.

Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more.

Bettyentertainment (

)