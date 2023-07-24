ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija Star Angel smith Stirs Reactions With New Sexy Photos Of Herself In See Through Outfit

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Angel Agnes Smith popularly known as angeljbsmith BBNaija Star, has thrilled many on Instagram as she shares new lovely photos of herself. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a lovely and nice looking red gown outfit which made her appear awesome and at the same time sexy. She applied neatly done make up and was seen on silver colored accessories and black colored heels.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to caption them as she said, “Archangels, heard y’all were looking for me? Biggie’s baby is back in the house. Bringing more fun, more laughter and more drama. Let’s do this once again.”

Many fans, on seeing these photos, reacted as they couldn’t hold back their nerves. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Angeljbsmith, ever since her rise to stardom has been making waves as her fan base on Instagram increases on a daily base.

Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more.

Bettyentertainment (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Bimbo Oshin Marks 52nd Birthday

17 mins ago

Reactions As Veteran Actress, Carol King Marks 60th Birthday

30 mins ago

It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video: Bashir Ahmad

55 mins ago

Video: Mercy Eke Almost Got ‘Trapped’ As She Makes a Unique Entrance at BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ Edition

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button