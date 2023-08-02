BBNaija Season 8: Your Hips Are Wide Enough To Give Me 20 Children” -Cross Teases Uriel

During a game in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house, Cross playfully teased Uriel by mentioning three things he liked about her. He complimented her wide hips, jokingly suggesting they could give him 20 children.

Cross also praised her soft skin, comparing it to bread, and admired her cooking skills, saying it makes him want to live a healthy life. Uriel blushed at his sweet comments, and the other housemates laughed at his playful remarks.

He said, “I like your hips, Uriel, because they’re wide enough to give me 20 children. Your skin is very soft, and your cooking makes me want to live a healthy life.”

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE

In summary, Cross expressed his admiration for Uriel’s hips, skin, and cooking in a lighthearted and humorous manner during a game in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house.

What do you think about this update?

squareblogge (

)