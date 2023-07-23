BBNaija Season 8 ‘All Stars’ Commences With N120m Grand Prize

After much anticipation, the long-awaited Season 8 of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has finally begun, with the organizers upping the stakes by announcing a remarkable grand prize of 120 million naira.

According to PM , the reality show kicked off last Sunday, promising an even bigger and better season than ever before.

“Our goal is to surpass all expectations, bringing our audience an unforgettable season filled with excitement and glamour,” the organizers expressed.

“Thanks to our generous sponsors, the winner of BBNaija Season 8 will not only walk away with a grand prize of 120 million naira but will also receive an array of fabulous prizes. With numerous sponsors from Nigeria and a headline sponsor from across Africa, we are proud to offer the biggest prize package yet.”

Dubbed the ‘All Stars’ edition, this season features a carefully curated cast of housemates taken from previous editions of the show who have endeared themselves to fans.

Viewers can expect a series of thrilling and interactive tasks, as well as unexpected twists and turns that have become synonymous with the show. The beloved ‘Ninjas’ will make a stunning comeback, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Additionally, a live studio audience will be present for the first time, further enhancing the electrifying atmosphere.

Of course, the iconic pool and grill party, along with the much-anticipated Saturday Night Raves, will also be making a return this season, ensuring that both the housemates and viewers alike have an unforgettable experience.

