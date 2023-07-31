BBNaija S8: You Can Be A Virgin And Still Have Tattoo – Ilebaye

BBNaija all star housemate, Ilebaye said that having a tattoo and partying does not mean that a lady is no longer a virgin. She said virgins can do all of that and remain a virgin.

She was in the dressing room with Ike and other housemates when the conversation came up. She was telling Ike that she is a virgin, and he was finding it hard to believe.

He pointed out some of the reasons why he claimed that she is no longer a virgin. He said how would a virgin have a tattoo. He also mentioned how she parties which he believes is a sign that she is no longer a virgin.

Adekunle agreed with Ilebaye that a lady could have tattoos, go to clubs, and remain a virgin. Ike was not still convinced.

You can watch the video here

One could hardly detect if a lady is a virgin or not just by looking at her appearance or behavior. Although some signs and actions do show that a lady is no longer a virgin but one reliable way to check is through tests.

LoveDoc (

)