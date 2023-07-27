BBNaija S8: The Guys Need To Start Looking At The Ladies In The House – Mercy Eke

The Big Brother all star started 3 days back. We are seeing the faces of housemates that we have seen in previous seasons. Because most of them know each other it made it easy to associate with themselves.

One of the housemates, Mercy Eke during a discussion with a few housemates raised a point. She said the guys need to start looking at the ladies. It’s 3 days in the house already and the guys are yet to select the lady they will spend most of their time with in the house.

You can watch the video here

Angel who was among those discussing seconded Mercy’s point. She said the time of branding is over, it’s time to start the chase and catch up with the ladies.

In previous seasons it doesn’t take too long before the guys outline or approach a lady they would like to have a relationship with. Sometimes, male housemates get their catch from the very first day in the house.

These housemates know themselves outside the house. They meet at parties, events, and movie scenes, and even visit each other sometimes. Some of them even know each other from their season when they shared the same house. So, the guys might have known who they like or don’t want to approach any of the ladies because they know each other.

