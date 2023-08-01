ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija S8: I’m A Virgin, But It Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Go To A Party To Enjoy Myself” -Says Ilebaye

During a recent conversation with her housemates on the Big Brother Naija All Stars program, Ilebaye revealed that she is a virgin. She confidently stated that being a virgin doesn’t stop her from attending parties and having a good time.

In the video, she expressed her support for fellow virgins outside of the Big Brother Nigeria house, advocating for their right to socialize and enjoy parties without feeling pressured to engage in romantic relationships.

“I’m a virgin, but that doesn’t mean I can’t go to a party and enjoy myself,” she said. “I also want to advocate for other virgins out there, so they can freely socialize and have fun at parties without any judgment.”

Ilebaye is currently participating in the reality TV series Big Brother Naija All Stars, where she aims to showcase her personality and compete with other participants in the house.

