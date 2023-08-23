ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija S8: ‘I Need Good S€x & Massage Because I Might Get S€xually Frustrated’ -Doyin

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Doyin David, a participant in the Big Brother Naija reality show, recently shared her feelings about experiencing sexual frustration during her time on the BBN show in a video (Watch The Full Video). She openly expressed her desire for both satisfying sexual experiences and rejuvenating massages.

Doyin David acknowledged that the absence of sexual intimacy has been a challenge for her, given her current participation in the BBN show. She also mentioned missing her partner and feeling the need for assistance.

This statement came after a minor disagreement with her fellow housemate, Ilebaye, whom she accused of not being available when needed.

In her words, “I’m facing the possibility of sexual frustration, and I need both a fulfilling sexual experience and a massage. I’m currently missing my partner and could use some help.”

Doyin David has gained recognition on social media, primarily due to her participation in the reality TV show, which has contributed to her increased popularity.

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘Let’s Enjoy The Forever Thing Well’ -Tobi Bakre And Wife Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary

24 mins ago

“I Need Good S€x And Massage Because I Might Get S€xually Frustrated”- BBN’s Doyin David Says

3 hours ago

Video: Lucy Edet Asks Biggie for A Voluntary Exit 2 Days into The House

8 hours ago

Keep Your Distance, Prince Tells Ilebaye After Her Argument With Tolani Over Neo

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button