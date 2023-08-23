BBNaija S8: ‘I Need Good S€x & Massage Because I Might Get S€xually Frustrated’ -Doyin

Doyin David, a participant in the Big Brother Naija reality show, recently shared her feelings about experiencing sexual frustration during her time on the BBN show in a video (Watch The Full Video). She openly expressed her desire for both satisfying sexual experiences and rejuvenating massages.

Doyin David acknowledged that the absence of sexual intimacy has been a challenge for her, given her current participation in the BBN show. She also mentioned missing her partner and feeling the need for assistance.

This statement came after a minor disagreement with her fellow housemate, Ilebaye, whom she accused of not being available when needed.

In her words, “I’m facing the possibility of sexual frustration, and I need both a fulfilling sexual experience and a massage. I’m currently missing my partner and could use some help.”

Doyin David has gained recognition on social media, primarily due to her participation in the reality TV show, which has contributed to her increased popularity.

