BBNaija S8: I Find Myself Confused On Who To Support, 90% Of Them Are My Friends – Khloe Laments

Reality TV Star and successful businesswoman, Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe, affectionately known as Khloe has taken to her social media page to react following the BBNaija’s choice of contestants in the ongoing all stars season which premiered on the 23rd of July.

The reality TV personality who participated in season 3 of the Big Brother Naija show in 2018 could not help but lament, stating that the situation is a difficult one for her as she is confused on who to support since 90% of the housemates are already her friends.

She wrote: “Why is @bigbronaija treating me this way? Now, I find myself confuse on who to support when 90% of them are my friends. This situation is incredibly difficult.”

Season 8 of the reality TV show has selected BBNaija stars back in the house to compete for the grand prize of 120 million, including 2 winners from previous seasons; Whitemoney and Mercy Eke.

