BBNaija S8: I Felt Bad For Mentioning Adekunle’s Mum During The Reunion – Doyin

BBNaija All star housemate, Doyin said that she felt bad for involving Adekunle’s Mum in the confrontation she had with the housemates during their reunion.

She was in the bedroom discussing with Kiddwaya, Frodd, and other housemates when her situation with Adekunle was brought to the table. Doyin said she was wrong for referring to his mother in their confrontation and she regretted doing that.

She and Adekunle were BBNaija level up housemates. They were close friends in the house. Unfortunately, they parted ways at the end of the show and didn’t reconcile. Doyin mentioned that she and Adekunle didn’t get to talk until the reunion.

Doyin said she felt he was instigating people against her in the house. She said he was somebody who would come and peck her in the morning. They were good friends and she didn’t expect their friendship to end up that way.

Adekunle and Doyin hardly get in each other’s way in BBNaija All-star. Seems they have both moved on and are not interested in rekindling the friendship. 

