BBNaija S8: I Couldn’t Do It” -Doyin Says As She Gives Reasons Why Her Bond With Chizzy Didn’t Work

During a conversation with Cross in the Big Brother Naija All Stars House, Doyin Esmeralda David, a former contestant from the Level Up season, opened up about why her relationship/Bond with Chizzy didn’t work out after the show.

“I don’t like my men loud, he was too loud. I prefer them mysterious, and it was too much for me, so I couldn’t continue with it. He told me that he liked me a lot, but it couldn’t work because he wanted me to change him, and he was right,” Doyin revealed.

Doyin, a 27-year-old medical radiographer, influencer, TV personality, brand ambassador, founder of Doyin’s Corner, and entrepreneur from Ondo State, gained popularity in the house for her counseling sessions and her friendship with Chizzy.

In my opinion, I feel like Doyin should forget about all this and find a good man for herself as a man cannot be perfect.

