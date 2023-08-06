BBNaija S8: 2 Housemates That Will Not Participate In Tomorrow’s HOD Challenge And Why

The BBNaija season 8 All stars reality show is ongoing and housemates are displaying lots of drama on the television screen. On Monday last week, Kidwaya won the Head of House (HOH) challenge and was immune for possible eviction on Sunday including Angel and Soma.

Yesterday, the Saturday’s party was fun and housemates were looking snazzy in their outfits. After the party, Ilebaye had an argument with Ceecee and she dragged her hair. She also pushed Doyin, which was a provocative act. Today, Big Brother gave her a double strike for raising her hands against Ceecee and Doyin.

Ceecee was also punished and Big Brother will disclose her punishment soon. For violating Big Brother’s rules, Ceecee and Ilebaye won’t be participating in tomorrow’s Head of House (HOH) challenge. Also, Ebuka the host of the show was live on the television screen and he invited 3 jury and they are; Bisola, Mike and Dorathy.

After that, Princess got evicted from the BBNaija reality show. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Gistwell

