ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija S8: 2 Housemates That Will Not Participate In Tomorrow’s HOD Challenge And Why

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

The BBNaija season 8 All stars reality show is ongoing and housemates are displaying lots of drama on the television screen. On Monday last week, Kidwaya won the Head of House (HOH) challenge and was immune for possible eviction on Sunday including Angel and Soma.

Yesterday, the Saturday’s party was fun and housemates were looking snazzy in their outfits. After the party, Ilebaye had an argument with Ceecee and she dragged her hair. She also pushed Doyin, which was a provocative act. Today, Big Brother gave her a double strike for raising her hands against Ceecee and Doyin.

Ceecee was also punished and Big Brother will disclose her punishment soon. For violating Big Brother’s rules, Ceecee and Ilebaye won’t be participating in tomorrow’s Head of House (HOH) challenge. Also, Ebuka the host of the show was live on the television screen and he invited 3 jury and they are; Bisola, Mike and Dorathy.

After that, Princess got evicted from the BBNaija reality show. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Gistwell

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBNaija star Mercy Eke stirs reactions as she shares new sultry photos of herself on Instagram

18 mins ago

Actress, Olaitan Sugar Celebrates Her Senior Colleague, Sunny Alli On His Birthday With Lovely Photo

1 hour ago

I Don’t Do Hook-up, I’m A Relationship Person, But The Guy Must Be Rich To Spoil Me -Bobrisky Says

2 hours ago

Kiddwaya Will Always Be My Favourite Housemate, He does Not Like Problems Laycon Says

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button