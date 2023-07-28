ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija: Leaving My Pregnant Wife for Reality Show Wasn’t Easy – Frodd

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, has said that the decision to leave his pregnant wife, to come for the show was not easy.

Recall, it was recently reported that Frodd and his wife, Pharmacist Chioma, unveiled their baby bump, months after their wedding in February. However, many people were surprised to see Frodd in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house.

Speaking with his colleagues on Friday, he said that he has the support of his wife before coming for the show.

Frodd also said that he consulted many people, including the famous businessman, Obi Cubana, who encouraged him to go ahead with the show if his wife agreed to it.

Frodd said, “Leaving my pregnant wife for reality show was not easy. I keep wondering won’t people say I’m irresponsible for leaving my wife to pursue opportunities in the show? So, I went to Obi Cubana, he asked if I had talked to my wife, I said yes. He said ‘why not?’.

Source: Dailypost.

