#BBNaija: I Will Marry A 60 Years Old Man If He Wants To Marry Me – Angel

Some ex housemates of BBNaija are back in Big Brother’s house, and they are fully back to entertain, educate and win the season 8 All Stars reality show. Angel was seen conversing with Alex, Princess and other of her colleagues, and she said she doesn’t need a job that will stress her.

Angel went further to say that she doesn’t intend working, and she doesn’t have a dream job. Her friends were wowed with her statement, then she said her dream job is to stay pretty and not to stress herself working. Angel said if she sees anyone that’s wealthy, she’s ready to marry.

Former BBNaija season 6 star, Angel went further to say that if she sees a 60 years old man that wants to marry her now, she won’t hesitate to accept his offer. All what she needs is to stay pretty and not to live a stressful life. Click here to watch the video clip.

