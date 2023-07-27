BBNaija All Stars: You’re a Toddler in a China Shop – Venita tells Ilebaye

According to Dailypost, Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure, has described Ilebaye, as a toddler in a China shop.

She made the statement on Thursday, while advising Ilebaye on how she should conduct herself in the Big Brother house.

Vanita said that all the housemates are not equal, urging Ilebaye to choose her friends wisely.

Venita said, “We are not equal here, so use a ruler and measure both your position and the individuals you engage with. You are a toddler in a China shop.” In response to Vanita’s statement, Ilebaye asked, “What do you mean by that?”

Mercy Eke interfered: “Don’t pay attention to her. We are all the same. If anyone tries to harm you, they’ll face the consequences.”

Venita got angry when Mercy interfered, and they started arguing while the other housemates watched.

