ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija All Stars: ‘You’re a toddler in a China shop’ – Venita tells Ilebaye

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

Venita Akpofure, a contestant on Big Brother Naija All Stars, compared her coworker Ilebaye to “a toddler in a China shop.”

On Thursday morning, she made the comparison while counseling Ilebaye on how to act in the Big Brother house.

She advised Ilebaye to use a ruler and measure where she belongs and who she interacts with, claiming that none of the housemates are “equal.”

Ilebaye questioned Venita’s statement, “You’re a toddler in a China shop,” and Venita replied, “What do you mean by that?”

Use a ruler and measure where you are and who you talk to because not everyone in this room is on an equal footing, she retorted.

Don’t pay attention to her, Mercy Eke implied. Each of us is the same. If somebody helps you, they should go collect.

As the other roommates watched, Venita became enraged by her meddling and started to argue with Mercy.

PmoneyRg (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Comic Actor, Mr Latin Shares Moment As He Shows Off His Dance Moves With Toyin Adegbola And Others

2 hours ago

Video: Don Jazzy Opens Up To ‘Upcoming’ Artistes About 6 Criteria to Get into Mavins Records

9 hours ago

Reactions as Toke Makinwa shares captivating Photos

10 hours ago

Video: Korra Obidi Boldly Shades Ex-Husband

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button