BBNaija All Stars: Singer, Davido Names Two Housemates He’s Excited To See

Popular Nigerian artist, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has uncovered that he is eager to see Neo Akpofure and Kiddwaya back in the Big Brother Naija House.

Kiddwaya and Neo are among the 20 previous housemates competing for the N120 million monetary reward in the continuous All-Stars release of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Davido, who is currently on tour in the United States, made it clear that he was following the show in a tweet on Sunday.

He stated, “So glad to my siblings @NeoAkpofure and @RealKiddWaya back in the Big Brother house… as I Dey abroad I Dey observe Big Brother Naija oo wella make I no bundle.”

During the fake eviction show on Sunday, Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed a brand-new twist.

He claims that during the current season of the show, a jury or judge will be introduced, and the jury will select the contestants for each Sunday eviction show.

Previously, viewers’ votes determined whether a housemate would remain in the House or be kicked out.

Ogidimartins (

)