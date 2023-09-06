BBNaija All Stars: Seyi Awolowo breaks down in tears, apologises over ‘sexist’ comment

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has publicly apologised to viewers for his derogatory comments about women on the show.

These comments had attracted significant attention and backlash. Seyi first came under scrutiny when he openly discussed his plans to create a discretionary fund for his son, with the intention of using it to engage in casual relationships with women. This statement generated widespread condemnation from both the Nigerian public and the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA).

However revisiting the matter during his post-eviction interview with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Seyi described his remarks as nasty and acknowledged the need for people to perceive him beyond these misguided statements and expressed hope that he could still garner support and opportunities outside the confines of the reality show.

“I was trying to hold it together because my remark did not leave my head ever since. What I said was nasty but I am sorry.

“I don’t even know how I am gonna go from here, because that is the kind of thing that just makes you toxic materials for any brand or anybody to partner with.

“I’m hoping for the best that people would see beyond my humanity and still want to help me out because I’m sure I need a lot of money for my production. I’m looking forward to trying to produce a script I was working on before the house.”

SOURCE : DAILY POST

