Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, continued to express her thoughts on the striking resemblance between herself and Tolanibaj. While she personally couldn’t see the resemblance, she acknowledged that so many people couldn’t be wrong about it.

She didn’t have any issues with looking like Tolanibaj, as she thought Tolanibaj was a sweet and likable person.

As the conversation progressed, Biggie asked Doyin if she had ever mistaken herself for Tolanibaj or vice versa. Doyin chuckled and admitted that there had been a few funny incidents where people mistook her for Tolanibaj.

She replied to Big Brother, “I can’t see it, but I believe that everybody can’t be crazy because a lot of people say we look alike. She shared a lighthearted anecdote about a time when a fan mistook her at a public event and excitedly shouted Tolanibaj’s name, only to realize later that it was actually Doyin.

She also revealed that she and Tolanibaj had become good friends in the house, and they often joked around about their resemblance. They would tease each other, saying that they were each other’s long-lost twins. Their bond had grown stronger as they navigated the challenges of the Big Brother Naija house together.

As the news of their resemblance spread among the other housemates, it became a topic of playful banter and speculation. Some wondered if it was just a coincidence, while others thought there might be some hidden connection between the two. Regardless, Doyin and Tolanibaj embraced their similarities and found humor in the situation.

Their friendship soon became a source of entertainment for the viewers, who enjoyed watching their playful interactions. Doyin and Tolanibaj’s resemblance became a running joke within the house, with the other housemates joining in on the fun.

They often organized dress-up competitions where they would imitate each other’s style and mannerisms, causing laughter and entertainment for everyone.

The resemblance between Doyin and Tolanibaj created a lighthearted and fun atmosphere in the BBNaija house. It showcased how the housemates could find joy and camaraderie even in the smallest of similarities.

Doyin and Tolanibaj’s friendship blossomed, and they continued to share laughter and precious moments as they experienced their once-in-a-lifetime journey together.

