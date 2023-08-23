BBNaija All Stars: Neo Expresses Desire to Become a Father, tells Tolanibaj

Neo Akpofure, popularly known as Neo Energy and a participant from the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show has expressed his strong desire to become a father in the upcoming year.

During a conversation with Tolanibaj on Tuesday, Neo shared that he is fully prepared to discover genuine love and initiate a family of his own. He went on to mention that he is determined to ensure that he fathers a child with a woman before the end of the year.

He said, “By December max [latest], someone is definitely going to be pregnant for me. I’m getting off the streets.

According to DAILY POST, Neo and Tolanibaj are currently involved in a relationship that is undefined .Neo threatened to end their relationship on Tuesday evening after she fought with Ilebaye for hugging him.

Source : Daily Post

