ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija All Stars: Neo Expresses Desire to Become a Father, tells Tolanibaj

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

Neo Akpofure, popularly known as Neo Energy and a participant from the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show has expressed his strong desire to become a father in the upcoming year.

During a conversation with Tolanibaj on Tuesday, Neo shared that he is fully prepared to discover genuine love and initiate a family of his own. He went on to mention that he is determined to ensure that he fathers a child with a woman before the end of the year.

He said, “By December max [latest], someone is definitely going to be pregnant for me. I’m getting off the streets.

According to DAILY POST, Neo and Tolanibaj are currently involved in a relationship that is undefined .Neo threatened to end their relationship on Tuesday evening after she fought with Ilebaye for hugging him.

Source : Daily Post

What are your thoughts on this, kindly share your opinion in the comment section below

Eminent4k (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Watch hilarious moment Cross and Ike recreated CeeC-Alex’s fight

1 hour ago

It Took our Friend and Six Men to Bundle my Wife and Take her to the Hospital- Austin Faani (Video).

1 hour ago

Video: Nigerian celebrities join Funke Akindele as she marks 46 years of God’s goodness

1 hour ago

Video: Neo always begs me to stay with him – Tolanibaj brags

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button