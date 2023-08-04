ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNAIJA All Stars: Mercy Eke Brags That Her Boyfriend Offered To Give Her 120 Million In 3 Months, But She Refused

Mercy Eke is the winner of BBNaija season 4, and she’s back again in the All Stars for the money. Yesterday, she was seen conversing with her colleagues and she told them that her boyfriend wanted to give her 120 million naira in 3 months, in order not to participate in the BBNaija season 8 All Stars reality show, but she refused.

According to Mercy Eke, she said that the offer her boyfriend gave her was tempting, but she declined it and told him she wants to win Big Brother’s money. Mercy Eke jokingly said now that she came into Big Brother’s house, she’s broke and she needs money.

Meanwhile, yesterday housemates enjoyed their pool party. The ladies were looking snazzy in their bikini attire and it’s colourful. Cross was seen kissing Ilebaye during the pool party. Also, Soma kissed Angel after the pool party. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

