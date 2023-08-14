BBNaija All Stars: ‘I love you since the first day I saw you’ – Cross professes love to CeeC (Video)

During the eighth season of the BBNaija All-Star Edition show, housemate CeeC engaged in an intimate discussion with fellow contestant Cross, during which he openly expressed his romantic feelings for her.

CeeC mentioned that she had received a sign from someone, which she interpreted as a possible indication of having a crush on her. In response, Cross suggested that the person might genuinely harbor feelings for her.

Delving deeper into the conversation, CeeC inquired about Cross’s emotions towards her. In response, he candidly declared his love for her, revealing that his affection for her had originated from the moment he first saw her.

While Cross made this confession, CeeC reacted by dismissing his words as untrue, although her blushing demeanor indicated otherwise.

This interaction sparked discussions among viewers and observers, leading them to share their interpretations and viewpoints on the matter within the comments section.

