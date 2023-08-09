BBNaija All Stars: Frodd Emotionally Wishes His Wife A Safe Delivery This Week

Yesterday, Before the commencement of the task, Big Brother invited all housemates to the diary room. Most housemates were emotional during their diary section and Big Brother consoled and encouraged them with some words.

When it got to Frodd’s turn, he broke down in tears an appreciated his pregnant wife. He was emotional and he said he prays everyday for them and their unborn child as well. He went further to say that he knows what this week means to her, but unfortunately he won’t be there. He also said that he loves his wife and she should be strong.

Click here to watch the video clip.

Frodd is a married man and he told Ebuka on stage that he had to get his wife’s permission before coming because she’s heavily pregnant. In his recent diary section, he broke down in tears as he leaves an emotional message for his wife ahead of their child’s birth this week.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Sabiradio

Kellyblog (

)