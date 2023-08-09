ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

#BBNaija All Stars: Frodd Emotionally Wishes His Wife A Safe Delivery This Week

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read

Yesterday, Before the commencement of the task, Big Brother invited all housemates to the diary room. Most housemates were emotional during their diary section and Big Brother consoled and encouraged them with some words.

When it got to Frodd’s turn, he broke down in tears an appreciated his pregnant wife. He was emotional and he said he prays everyday for them and their unborn child as well. He went further to say that he knows what this week means to her, but unfortunately he won’t be there. He also said that he loves his wife and she should be strong.

Click here to watch the video clip.

Frodd is a married man and he told Ebuka on stage that he had to get his wife’s permission before coming because she’s heavily pregnant. In his recent diary section, he broke down in tears as he leaves an emotional message for his wife ahead of their child’s birth this week.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Sabiradio

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: “To a woman who claims 35 years every year”- Debbie Shokoya ridicules at Allwell Ademola as she turns 41

2 hours ago

Video: “It’s unfair when I enter the toilet the first thing I see is poo” – Mercy Eke begs housemates to clean after themselves

3 hours ago

(3Gar Biography, Age, Music, Career)

3 hours ago

Video: Pain can be temporary when you find the right partner to journey with- Ayo Makun pens deep message after fire incident

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button