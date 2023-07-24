BBNaija All Stars: Ebuka Welcomes 20 Stars Into Big Brother’s House
The BBNaija All Stars reality show has commenced and Ebuka the host was live on the television screen. The BBNaija reality show is back and former housemates are back on the television screen to entertain us. The reality show started with Ebuka the host of the show, when he was conversing with Big Brother in the diary room.
Ebuka welcomed different ex housemates from different seasons and they are excited to be on the show. White money, the winner of Shine ya eyes is live on the show, including the winner of Pepper Dem, Mercy Eke.
Check out the the below housemates that are currently in Big Brother’s house.
Whitemoney – shine ya eyes
Mercy Eke – Pepper Dem
Tolani Baj – Lockdown
Pere – Shine ya eyes
Ceecee – Double wahala
Kiddwaya – Lockdown
Doyin – level up
Frodd – Pepper Dem
Princess – double wahala
Soma – see gobbe
Uriel – See gobbe
Angel – Shine ya eyes
Leo – Lockdown
Alex
Seyi – Pepper Dem
Venita – Pepper dem
Ike – pepper dem
Ilebaye –
Cross –
Adekunle – Level up
