BBNaija All Stars: Ebuka Welcomes 20 Stars Into Big Brother’s House

The BBNaija All Stars reality show has commenced and Ebuka the host was live on the television screen. The BBNaija reality show is back and former housemates are back on the television screen to entertain us. The reality show started with Ebuka the host of the show, when he was conversing with Big Brother in the diary room.

Ebuka welcomed different ex housemates from different seasons and they are excited to be on the show. White money, the winner of Shine ya eyes is live on the show, including the winner of Pepper Dem, Mercy Eke.

Check out the the below housemates that are currently in Big Brother’s house.

Whitemoney – shine ya eyes

Mercy Eke – Pepper Dem

Tolani Baj – Lockdown

Pere – Shine ya eyes

Ceecee – Double wahala

Kiddwaya – Lockdown

Doyin – level up

Frodd – Pepper Dem

Princess – double wahala

Soma – see gobbe

Uriel – See gobbe

Angel – Shine ya eyes

Leo – Lockdown

Alex

Seyi – Pepper Dem

Venita – Pepper dem

Ike – pepper dem

Ilebaye –

Cross –

Adekunle – Level up

