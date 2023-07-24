BBNaija All Stars: ‘Dem no won pay money’ – Tacha Reveals

Former Big Brother Naija Season 4 contestant, Tacha, has disclosed the reason behind her absence from the all-star edition of the reality show, which recently commenced. The Port Harcourt-born star revealed that the show’s organizers were unwilling to meet her financial demands for her participation.

Tacha made this known in response to a tweet by former BBN housemate, Mike Edwards, who expressed his desire to see her on the All Stars’ edition of the show. Media personality, Toke Makinwa, had posed the question on Twitter, asking for fans’ thoughts on who should have been included in the all-star lineup. Mike responded with “Tacha tacha tacha.”

In reference to Mike’s tweet, Tacha wrote, “Dem no won pay money nau! Price went up.”

Looking at the revelation made by Tacha on the reason for her absence on the All Stars’ edition of the Big Brother Naija show, what is your take on it? Let us know in the comments section.

