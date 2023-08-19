BBN : “Where Did You Get It From?” —Moment Neo Accused Tbaj Of Taking Back What He Gifted Ilebaye

In the early hours of today, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Neo, accused Tolanibaj, otherwise known as Tbaj, of taking back what he gifted Ilebaye.

In the video shared by a Twitter user, Tolanibaj was seen preparing for the weekend game when Neo confronted and accused her of taking back and hiding in her locker the gift he gave Ilebaye, a fellow housemate

Neo said, “Where did you get it from? No, I’m asking you where you got that from because I gave it to somebody; I gave it to Ilebaye.”

Tbaj interrupted: “You know what? Let’s talk after the game.”

Neo continued, “I don’t know why you’re acting like this; I don’t know why all these things are getting like this; I really don’t know.”

However, you would recall that Tbaj had earlier expressed her uneasiness and displeasure towards Ilebaye, accusing her of taking Neo’s jacket when she was cold and for always trying to get close to him. She noted that Ilebaye is always wanting to get into her relationship with Neo, but Neo acts obliviously like they are just friends, whereas Ilebaye actually knows what she’s doing.

