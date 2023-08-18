BBN: Venita & Seyi Laugh As Ike Throws Ilebaye’s Clothes In The Toilet & Drops Some Around The House

Early in the morning, Ike was seen raiding Ilebaye’s closet and he threw her clothes in the toilet and around the house. Venita and Seyi were both present in the locker room when Ike started doing all this, but they are both watching and laughing as spectators.

Venita was sitting next to Seyi and having a drink while they watched him litter Baye’s clothes around the house and in the toilet. Seyi jokingly asked Ike if he has gone crazy or did someone annoy him so much that he is taking such actions. However, when they saw Ike taking Ilebaye’s clothes to the toilet, Seyi told Venita it’s time for bed and she stood up saying she doesn’t want to be a part of this.

She said, “This is too much now and I won’t be a party to any of it. I’ll be going to bed”.

However, as they they both left they continued in their laughter. This is quite unfortunate, because they would have stopped Ike from doing such a nasty thing.

Watch it HERE

