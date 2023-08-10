ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBN: Uriel’s Reaction After She Saw Mercy Hugging Kiddwaya During A General Meeting

Hours ago, the housemates were gathered at the lounge having a general meeting regarding their next wager presentation and during this moment Uriel saw Mercy hugging Kiddwaya from behind and she had a funny reaction to this. Uriel was standing adjacent the two of them, but she couldn’t hold herself from what she saw.

After she saw Mercy holding Kiddwaya from behind, she walked up to both of them and proceeded to remove Mercy’s hand from Kiddwaya’s shoulders. She tried to playfully drag Mercy away, but Mercy was adamant to remain where she was and still stood her ground, laughing. Uriel then spanked Mercy’s backside and went back to her standing position. Apparently, it would seem like Uriel and Kiddwaya are close and she felt a type of way seeing another lady cuddle up to him like that, even though she didn’t do anything serious. It all ended in a playful manner.

Watch the video HERE

