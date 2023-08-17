BBN Star, Uriel Stirs Reactions As She Shows Off Her Beauty In Crop Top And Leggings

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Uriel, has used her most recent post on social media to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty on social media, and she has done it again by appearing in a crop top and leggings.

She came up with pictures of herself in a gorgeous looking hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied nicely done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She put on sneakers as she took the pictures in different postures.

Since her participation in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, she has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Judging by the comments and reactions on her post, it is clear that her fans were impressed with her post, as they reacted positively on her page.

Worldnewsreporter (

)