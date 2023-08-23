BBN Star, Uriel Replies A Female Fan Who Begged Her To Date And Have Baby For Neo Because He Want Kids
Big Brother Naija star, Uriel, has used her post on social media to respond to a female fan who begged her to date and have a baby for her BBN colleague, Neo, claiming that he want kids.
The BBN star, who did not hold back from giving the female fan a response, replied to her by saying that people already have plans for her womb this year. You may recall that Uriel and Neo shared a good relationship with each other before she got evicted from the show and that has prompted the fan to beg her to have a baby for him.
In the statement made by the female fan on her Instagram story, she said, Please, Uriel, I want you to ship with Neo as soon as he’s out, and please give him a baby, Neo really want kids, please.” Uriel was quick to respond to the statement by saying, “People already have plans for my womb this year.”
Uriel has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her participation in the reality TV show, which has helped her achieve more fame.
