BBN Star, Tega shares lovely moments with her son

The big brother naija star, Tega has caused lot of reactions online after she shared new lovely pictures with her son . She shared the pictures through her social media account so that fans and colleagues will compliment them .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she said she and her son went for an event and they decided to snap some pictures . Many people couldn’t help but gush over them, some said they are looking good while others said her son is very handsome .

Tega is doing well for herself after she left the big brother naija show , she has achieved a lot for herself by bagging many endorsement deals . Her beauty and her good personality has earned her lot of admirations, and she is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

