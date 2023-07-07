BBN Star Nina Reveals She Underwent BBL

Nina, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has recently revealed that she underwent a body-enhancing procedure known as the Brazilian Butt Lift or BBL. Recall that sometime in 2021, Nina had plastic surgery to increase her butt size. Below is a photo of Nina.

The 29-year-old BBN Star shared a video of herself singing on her Instagram story, she revealed that the video was taken before her BBL surgery, and she also stated that she can’t wait to show off her body. Below are some screenshots captured from Nina’s Instagram story.

Nina rose to fame after she participated in the third edition of the Big Brother Naija show, she emerged as the 4th runner up, she is an entrepreneur, a brand ambassador, and an Instagram socialite.

What are your thoughts concerning what was revealed? Do you think she will look amazing after the BBL procedure?

Below is a link to the video where Nina revealed her latest body enhancement procedure

https://instagram.com/stories/nina_ivy_/3141132368434324583?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==

JustBelladonna (

)