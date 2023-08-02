BBN Star, Liquorose Causes A Stir With New Photos Of Herself In Two-Piece Outfit

Former Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose, has used her latest Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did the same again by appearing in a beautiful outfit. Many of her fans who saw the post, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

This time, she showed up with a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She appeared in a two-piece outfit that looked good on her. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She put on high heels as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “Thick still glows.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans, who reacted to them.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed with her outfit, as they reacted positively to it, while others who admired her hairdo also reacted positively to it.

Worldnewsreporter (

)