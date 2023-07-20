BBN Star, Khloe Replies Actress Efe Irele Who Said She Dares Her To Go Out In Bikini In The UK

Former Big Brother Naija star, Khloe has used her most recent Instagram post to respond to actress Efe Irele, who said she dared her to go out in a swimwear outfit in London. This happened after Khloe shared pictures of herself in a swimwear outfit as she went on an outing in the UK.

Khloe, who did not hold back from giving the actress a response, replied to her by saying that it is not her fault, saying that it is the UK that does not have the memo that it is summer time.

In the statement made by Efe Irele on her Instagram page, she said, “I dare you to wear this right now, and go outside.” Khloe was quick to respond to her statement by saying, “Efe Irele, it’s not your fault. It’s the UK that doesn’t have the memo that says it’s summer time.”

Since her participation in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, she has become a well-known figure among her fans on social media, which has helped her achieve more fame.

