BBN Star, Ike Onyema Responds To BBN’s Uriel Who Said She’s Missing Him & That He’s Her Sunshine

One of the contestants of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Ike Onyema, has taken to the social media page of his BBN colleague, Uriel, to respond to her statement where she said she is missing him and also called him her sunshine.

Ike Onyema, who did not hold back from giving her a response, replied to her by telling her that he loves her so much. You may recall that Uriel has been evicted from the BBN show, but she has continued to show her unwavering support for Ike Onyema on social media.

In the statement made by Uriel on her page, she said, “I miss you, Ike Onyema, you are my sunshine brother.” Ike Onyema responded to her by saying, “I love you so much, baby.”

Ike Onyema has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his participation in the BBN show, which has helped him achieve more fame.

