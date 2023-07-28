ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBN Star, Doyin David Causes Reactions With New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

One of the stars of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Doyin David, has used her latest Instagram post to share photos of herself in the BBN house. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she revealed that she was preparing herself for a pool party with other members of the show. After seeing her post, many of her fans could not help but react as they made their feelings known towards her.

This time, she showed up in a swimwear outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a nice-looking hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin.

She captioned her post by saying, “Pool party ready. If you check your dictionary now for the meaning of beauty, you will see Doyin.” This caption and her pictures caught the attention of her fans, who reacted to them.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed with her new post, as they reacted positively on her page.

