BBN Star, Dorathy Bachor Causes A Stir With New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV show star, Dorathy Bachor, has used her most recent Instagram post to share new photos of herself on her outing in the Maldives. She is someone who loves to go out to enjoy herself, and she has done exactly the same again by spending a beautiful moment at the Maldives beach. Most of her fans who saw the post could not help but react as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

On her outing, she showed up in a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She appeared in a swimwear outfit that looked good on her. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She looked cool and relaxed as she enjoyed herself in the Maldives.

She captioned her post by saying, “Barbie era, and we ain’t playing.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Some of the people who came across the post were impressed to see her enjoying herself on her outing, and they reacted positively to her new post.

Worldnewsreporter (

)